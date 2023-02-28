Apple iPhone SE with 6.1-inch OLED likely to look similar to Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE 4 with a bigger OLED display will soon be a reality as the Cupertino based tech giant has reportedly restarted development of next-gen Apple iPhone SE. According to the latest information shared by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is once again working on the Apple iPhone SE 4 that will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and a new 5G chip.

In a series of latest tweets, Kuo products that Apple iPhone SE will be quite similar to the standard Apple iPhone 14 that comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. For context, the current-gen Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels. It looks similar to Apple iPhone 8 and also sports a home button.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is believed to be quite different from its predecessor. The current-gen iPhone SE uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip but the upcoming SE model is believed to feature Apple's custom-designed 5G modem.

Ming-Chi Kuo has not revealed any details about the launch timeline of the smartphone but keeping launches of previous iPhone SE models in mind, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in early 2024.

Apple iPhone SE with a iPhone XR-like design is long rumoured now but this is the first time we are hearing about similarity with standard iPhone 14. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, the new display for Apple iPhone SE 4 will be supplied by Chinese manufacturer BOE.