NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

Technology

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely be delayed just like iPhone 15 series, but for a different reason

The current Apple iPhone SE looks exactly like the Apple iPhone 8 and as per Kuo the iPhone SE 4 will look like the Apple iPhone 14 that comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Apple iPhone SE is the cheapest smartphone in the company’s current smartphone portfolio and the iPhone won’t be getting a new-gen model anytime soon. Apple iPhone SE is currently in its third-generation and it was launched by the company in 2022. The smartphone was expected to get a successor as the Apple iPhone SE 4 in 2024, however latest reports indicate that the phone may be delayed.

As per a report by MacRumors, a research note by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely feature Apple-designed 5G modem but device’s launch may be delayed because of it. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been trying to make its own model since 2018 and it acquired the entirety of Intel’s smartphone modem division in 2019 to support these efforts.

Analysts believe that Apple will have to rely on Qualcomm for modems for the upcoming Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 16 series that will be launched in the new year. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple iPhone SE will not be released until at least 2025 and the company may keep trying new designs in the extra time.

The current Apple iPhone SE looks exactly like the Apple iPhone 8 and as per Kuo the iPhone SE 4 will look like the Apple iPhone 14 that comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. For context, the current-gen Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels. It looks similar to Apple iPhone 8 and also sports a home button.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is believed to be quite different from its predecessor. The current-gen iPhone SE uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip but the upcoming SE model is believed to feature Apple's custom-designed 5G modem. Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely use OLED panels from Chinese display manufacturer BOE, a report by MacRumor suggests.

