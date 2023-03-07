Search icon
Apple iPhone SE 4 to feature OLED panel from Chinese display manufacturer BOE

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely use OLED panels from Chinese display manufacturer BOE, a report by MacRumor suggests. According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display.

In a series of latest tweets, Kuo products that Apple iPhone SE will be quite similar to the standard Apple iPhone 14 that comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. For context, the current-gen Apple iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels. It looks similar to Apple iPhone 8 and also sports a home button.

Under the hood, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is believed to be quite different from its predecessor. The current-gen iPhone SE uses Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon X57 chip but the upcoming SE model is believed to feature Apple's custom-designed 5G modem.

Due to production problems, BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year's iPhone 15 series, with Samsung and LG claiming the majority of orders, reports MacRumors.

Now it is likely trying to make up for it by concentrating on making OLED panels for the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year. (with inputs from IANS)

