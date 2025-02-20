The iPhone SE 4 follows a fresh approach, ditching the traditional home button for an edge-to-edge 6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield protection.

Apple has introduced the iPhone SE 4, marking a significant upgrade over its predecessor. With a new design, enhanced performance, and Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, the latest SE model brings major changes to the budget-friendly iPhone lineup. The iPhone SE 4 is priced at ₹59,900 in India, making it an appealing choice for those looking for a compact yet powerful device.

Design and Display

The iPhone SE 4 follows a fresh approach, ditching the traditional home button for an edge-to-edge 6.1-inch display with Ceramic Shield protection. This is a notable shift from the previous iPhone SE’s 4.7-inch screen, aligning the device more closely with the standard iPhone 16. The updated form factor offers a larger screen without compromising on portability.

Performance and Apple Intelligence

Powering the iPhone SE 4 is the latest A18 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Compared to the A15 Bionic in its predecessor, the A18 delivers nearly 40% faster performance with improved power efficiency. The 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhancing gaming and graphics performance. Additionally, the 16-core Neural Engine brings advanced AI capabilities, making the iPhone SE 4 a key part of Apple’s Apple Intelligence ecosystem.

Apple has confirmed that in April, Apple Intelligence will introduce extended language support for English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Portuguese (Brazil). Users will also be able to set their primary language to multiple Indian languages, including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Camera Capabilities

The iPhone SE 4 retains a single-camera setup, but Apple has enhanced its versatility by introducing a 48-megapixel Fusion camera. This allows for higher-resolution photos and 2x telephoto zoom without needing a dedicated second sensor. It can also record 4K video with spatial audio, along with options like In-frame, Studio, and Cinematic audio mix, providing users with more control over video sound.

Action Key and Connectivity

Unlike the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, the iPhone SE 4 does not include a dedicated Camera Control key. Instead, it features an Action Key, allowing users to customise its function for quick access to AI features, the camera, flashlight, translator, voice memos, or magnifier.

A key highlight of the iPhone SE 4 is Apple’s transition to its own C1 modem, replacing Qualcomm’s hardware. This marks the beginning of Apple’s shift towards fully integrating in-house cellular technology across its iPhones, similar to how it moved away from Intel for Mac chips.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Price in India

Apple has set the starting price of the iPhone SE 4 at Rs 59,900. With its compact form, powerful A18 chip, enhanced camera, and Apple’s custom modem, the iPhone SE 4 is positioned as the most advanced budget-friendly iPhone yet.

With Apple’s continued push towards self-designed hardware, future iPhones are likely to move entirely to Apple-made cellular modems, following the pattern set by its transition to Apple Silicon for Macs.

