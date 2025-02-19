Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the event will take place on February 19, 2025, at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST).

Apple is all set to host its first major event of 2025 today, where it is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4. The latest budget-friendly iPhone is expected to bring significant upgrades, including a larger OLED display, Face ID, and Apple's A18 chip.

Apple Event Timing and Where to Watch

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the event will take place on February 19, 2025, at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). The event will be streamed live from Apple Park, Cupertino, and Indian audiences can watch it on:

Apple’s Official Website (apple.com)

Apple’s YouTube Channel

Apple TV App

Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple is also expected to launch the MacBook Air M4.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications and features

The iPhone SE 4 is set to receive a major design overhaul, moving away from the traditional home button. Reports suggest that it will resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a notch and Face ID authentication. The expected features include:

Display: 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate

6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate Processor: Apple A18 chip, similar to the iPhone 16 series

Apple A18 chip, similar to the iPhone 16 series Camera: 48MP single-lens rear camera (upgraded from 12MP)

48MP single-lens rear camera (upgraded from 12MP) Front Camera: 12MP sensor with Face ID support

12MP sensor with Face ID support RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB base variant

8GB RAM, 128GB base variant Connectivity: Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm’s alternative

The SE 4 is rumored to be Apple’s most affordable AI-powered smartphone, supporting Apple Intelligence features typically available in premium models.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Price in India, USA, and Dubai

Apple has yet to announce official pricing, but leaks suggest the following estimates:

India: Rs 50,000

USA: $499

Dubai: AED 2,000

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE 4 are expected to begin on February 21, with official sales starting from February 28.

Apple’s reputation for security and long-term software support may give the SE 4 a competitive edge, making it an appealing choice for buyers looking for an affordable iPhone with high-end features.

Meanwhile, Murata Manufacturing Co., a key supplier of iPhone components, is reportedly exploring production expansion in India. The company, currently producing capacitors in Japan, is evaluating overseas manufacturing to meet growing demand and enhance business continuity.

With the launch of the iPhone SE 4, Apple continues to strengthen its presence in the budget smartphone segment while enhancing its global supply chain strategy. Stay tuned for the official launch event today!

