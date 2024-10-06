Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters as Namo Bharat trial begins between..., here's what you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Natasa Stankovic announces first project 'Tere Krke' after divorce from Hardik Pandya, his brother Kunal reacts

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

10 unseen images of Nebulae captured by NASA

10 unseen images of Nebulae captured by NASA

10 times Aabha Paul ruled Instagram with sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul ruled Instagram with sultry photos, sexy videos

7 most unique bridges across the world

7 most unique bridges across the world

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Nia Sharma breaks her silence on entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18: ‘All the love, crazy hype made me…’

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

Shehnaaz Gill talks about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla, recalls being possessive about him: 'If someone is...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch a new generation of iPhone SE next year. Meanwhile, some specifications of the forthcoming model have been leaked.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...
Representative Image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch a new generation of iPhone SE next year, according to a report by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, a report by 9to5Mac has offered details about some specifications the upcoming iPhone will hold. 

Apple is likely to integrate its own 5G modem into the new iPhone, which will not only support 5G but also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS functions, the report suggested. 

According to the report, the upcoming model is anticipated to feature design similar to iPhone 14. It could be avaliable with flat edges and an OLED display that might have a notch at the top. Leaks also hinted that the iPhone SE 4 will boast a display resolution of 1170 x 2532, similar to that of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Moreover, it will incorporate Face ID, replacing home button with touch ID, which is being seen as a key feature of the new model. In addition, the new model is expected to be equiped with Apple intelligence functionalities, along with the inclusion of A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

The new iPhone SE might possess the 48MP wide camera and 12MP front camera, identical to that of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. However, the report also suggested that there might be no ultra-wide or telephoto lenses included. 

iPhone SE 4 price in India 

Several analysts reckon that the next generation iPhone is likely to fall within the price range of Rs 38,500 and Rs 42,000. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Harsh Goenka shares three lessons for success he learnt from Mukesh Ambani, says, 'I have always...'

Harsh Goenka shares three lessons for success he learnt from Mukesh Ambani, says, 'I have always...'

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

Meet actress, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh's heroine who slapped Sanjeev Kumar, filed case against her mom, is related to...

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement