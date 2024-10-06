Apple iPhone SE 2025 specifications leaked! May cost more than expected...

US-based tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch a new generation of iPhone SE next year, according to a report by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, a report by 9to5Mac has offered details about some specifications the upcoming iPhone will hold.

Apple is likely to integrate its own 5G modem into the new iPhone, which will not only support 5G but also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS functions, the report suggested.

According to the report, the upcoming model is anticipated to feature design similar to iPhone 14. It could be avaliable with flat edges and an OLED display that might have a notch at the top. Leaks also hinted that the iPhone SE 4 will boast a display resolution of 1170 x 2532, similar to that of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Moreover, it will incorporate Face ID, replacing home button with touch ID, which is being seen as a key feature of the new model. In addition, the new model is expected to be equiped with Apple intelligence functionalities, along with the inclusion of A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM.

The new iPhone SE might possess the 48MP wide camera and 12MP front camera, identical to that of iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. However, the report also suggested that there might be no ultra-wide or telephoto lenses included.

iPhone SE 4 price in India

Several analysts reckon that the next generation iPhone is likely to fall within the price range of Rs 38,500 and Rs 42,000.