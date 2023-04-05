Apple iPhone Pro available at Rs 55,745 in Flipkart sale after Rs 50,855 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone Pro model was the first Apple iPhone to come with three camera sensors. The Apple iPhone Pro models feature bigger battery, better camera and overall build. The iPhone Pro models are quite expensive than the standard models but they do last more than a regular iPhone. The first Apple iPhone Pro model was launched with the iPhone 11 series. Although the model is quite old, it still offers decent specifications. Apple iPhone 11 Pro is currently available at just Rs 55,745 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 50,855 discount. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro has been discontinued by Apple but it is still available on Flipkart and it will continue to get support from Apple.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is currently priced at Rs 87,099 on Flipkart after Rs 19,501 off. In addition to this, buyers can get up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. Buyers will also get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at just Rs 55,745 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A13 Bionic chip. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with 12MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 99,999.