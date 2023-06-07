Apple iPhone models that won't get iOS 17 update, check full list

With the release of Apple iOS 17, another generation of iPhones will no longer receive official support for new updates. The manufacturer has provided a list of the devices that will receive iOS 17 along with some of its key improvements. However, many of the older iPhone models won't be receiving any more iOS updates; instead, they may only receive a special security update to address a critical flaw.

Apple hasn't debuted many new features with iOS 17, but it has promised enhancements over the iOS 16 operating system. The business also disclosed the list of devices that are qualified to receive iOS 17, however, that list omits three well-known iPhone models.

Which iPhone models won't receive the iOS 17 update?

iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone SE first-gen

Apple said that the new iOS 17 update will be available for iPhone Xs and subsequent models later this year, but if you have one of the following devices, it's time to upgrade.

All devices after the iPhone Xs will get an iOS 17 update, the company has said. The iOS 17 beta update was just made available by Apple, and the final, stable version will follow later this year. The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to be the first to receive the iOS 17 stable update.

What are the new features of the iOS17 update?

Here's what users can expect with the latest iOS17 update on their iPhones:

Leave messages on FaceTime: Users can leave the video, voice messages for FaceTime users when their calls go unanswered.

Autocorrect improvements: A more sophisticated language model-driven autocorrect feature will be part of the upgrade, which aims to enhance word prediction on Apple devices. In simple words, if the user wants to type a ducking word, the keyboard will learn it, too.

Live voicemail transcription: With live voicemail transcriptions, users may listen to incoming voicemails while the message is being recorded and view a real-time transcription of the message from their iPhone lock screens. Before picking up the phone, users will be able to learn more about who is calling them and why.

Live stickers: Users can turn photos of their family, friends, pets and more into live stickers in just a few taps. Apple users can customise their stickers as well.

Tap-to-share features: This feature will allow iPhone users to easily share music, videos and other content between Apple devices just like the NameDrop feature that helps users share contacts.