Apple iPhone may finally get in-display fingerprint sensor, won’t be like Samsung, Vivo

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone is one of the rare breeds of smartphones that never had an in-display fingerprint sensor. Although the company did have fingerprint based Touch ID, way before it was common, it never added an in-display fingerprint sensor in any of its devices. But it appears that we may see an Apple iPhone with in-display in the near future. As per a report by PatentlyApple, Apple has secured a patent for an Optical-Fingerprint Detection System for iPhone features temperature compensation method. The patent has been officially granted to Apple by the US Patent and Trademark Office. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Apple has won a patent related to an in-display fingerprint scanner. Apple has won several similar patents over the last few years.

The Optical-Fingerprint Detection System with temperature compensation method for Apple iPhone has been invented by Mohammad Yeke Yazdandoost and Chris Krah. The patent is believed to be the first optical-fingerprint detection system that discusses the use of a temperature compensation method.

Although Apple has won the patent for the rare in-display fingerprint sensor, we may not be able to see it in the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. Technologies patented by Apple are not always used in their products and even if the company adds it to the devices, it will take at least a year.

