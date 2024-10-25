This is the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro series will be made in a country other than China.

Foxconn, Taiwanese electronics giant, has procured equipment worth USD 31.8 million (about Rs 267 crore) for its India factory as it gears up to start manufacturing of iPhone 16 Pro Series at its Tamil Nadu unit, according to a regulatory filing and industry sources.

This is the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro series will be made in a country other than China. In a filing, Foxconn said, "Subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited announces obtaining of machinery equipment" with a total transaction amount of "USD 31,804,528.45" from "APPLE OPERATIONS LIMITED".

According to sources, the procurement has been done to add capacity in Foxconn's Tamil Nadu unit for manufacturing iPhone 16 Pro series smartphones. Apple earlier this month announced that it will begin to roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series soon.

The supply of devices is expected to start late this month or early November. Apple started selling iPhone 16 series smartphones from September 20 in India. The company for the first time priced iPhone Pro series at a lower price than the previous version mainly on account of import duty cut in the recent budget.

iPhone prices in India

iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,44,900 apiece. IPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched at starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900 about a year ago.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities with the largest ever display size of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches in iPhone series. However there is no price change in the assembled in India iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. IPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89900 apiece. IPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.

