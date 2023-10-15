Apple iPhone, iPad users at ‘high’ risk, Indian government issues warning

The Indian government has warned of 'high' risk to users of Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.1.

Apple’s iOS is one of the most widely used operating systems around the world owing to the popularity of iPhones. Over 1.46 billion people around the world including an estimated 40 million in India use iPhones. This makes iOS and fellow operating system iPadOS used in Apple iPads frequent targets of cyberattacks that can severely impact customers. The Indian government monitors such malicious activity and has issued a warning for users of Apple iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7.1.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Ministry of Electronics and IT mentions in its report that the OS system in question are available for iPhone 8 and later devices, all models of iPad Pro, the iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th gen and later and iPas mini 5th gen and later.

The CERT-In report reveals multiple vulnerabilities in Apple iOS and iPadOS which scammers can use to control your device and steal private and sensitive information. iPhone maker Apple regularly releases updates for its operating systems but many users don’t update their devices due to reasons like convenience, storage or date issues. This can leave their iPhones or iPads vulnerable.

The vulnerabilities can result in a remote attacker exploiting them by sending a specially crafter request on a targeted system, according to the CERT-In report. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges and execute arbitary code on the targeted system. In order to avoid any such adverse event, users must apply appropriate updates as mentioned by Apple.