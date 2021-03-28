Apple iPhone, iPad and Watch news: Latest updates every Apple device users need to know

In a good news for millions of Apple device users across the globe, the giant has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and an advisory has been issued by the Cupertino-based firm urging the users to upgrade without any delay to fix a security flaw called Webkit. Apple has released the new update just three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and over a a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and it is available on over-the-air in the Settings app. If you want to access the new software then you will have to go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also started rolling out watchOS 7.3.3 update. It is expected that all four software updates (iOS 14.4.2, iPadOs 14.4.2, iOS 12.5.2, and watchOS 7.3.3) would be available to all users of Apple devices right now. Apple ahd recently revealed that the iOS 14 installation has increased to 86 percent of iPhones launched across the globe since 2017. The data was published on Apple's Developer webpage and it shows that around 80 percent of all devices use iOS 14, with 12 per cent still using iOS 13 and the remaining 8 per cent still running iOS 12 or earlier. For the iPad, 70 percent of all devices use iPadOS 14. The released data also showed that around 12 percent of all active iPhones are still running iOS 13, and 2 per cent are running even older iOS versions (as of February 24).