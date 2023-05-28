Apple iPhone for Rs 5000? Fake websites selling expensive products for cheap may steal your data, scam you

In the digital age, ordering products online has become very common and this has been growing ever since Covid-19 pandemic had hit us. But it's crucial to exercise caution, particularly while viewing advertisements on social media. There are a growing number of fake websites that advertise alluring discounts that appear too good to be true. From clothing to various items, these sites make false claims, promising Apple iPhone worth over Rs 1,00,000 for a mere Rs 5,000.

Such websites also offer mobile phones, clothing, and other essential items at unbelievably low prices. If you succumb to these tempting offers, you may encounter serious problems. These fraudulent websites send links to customers, urging them to make purchases. However, upon clicking, customers find that neither the product nor any other relevant information is visible.

To compound the issue, these websites often vanish within a few days. They may steal your personal information or subject you to scams. It's crucial to be proactive in such situations. One effective solution is to utilize the services of a reputable platform like Scam Advisor. This website enables users to verify the authenticity of a given website.

By entering the name of the website you wish to check, Scam Advisor provides comprehensive information that can help you determine its legitimacy. If the results appear in red, it is likely a fake website. Conversely, if the information is displayed in green, the website may be genuine.

Remember, vigilance is key when browsing online. Safeguard yourself from potential scams and protect your personal information. Stay informed and rely on trusted resources to verify the credibility of websites before making any online purchases.

