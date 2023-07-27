Headlines

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Technology

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

A foldable iPad would almost certainly be priced higher than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099, according to the report.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Apple iPhone with foldable display is still far away and the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch a foldable iPad first. Over the years, we have heard several rumours around Apple’s foldable device that is larger than an iPhone and according to insights from supply chain sources it may be an iPad. A report by DigiTimes suggests that Apple is interested in expanding its foldable technology efforts beyond smartphones and into the tablet market. 

“Apple, who is rumoured to have been working on foldable smartphones for several years, reportedly is considering extending the effort to the tablet sector,” as per the preview. The latest claim adds fuel to prior rumours about the creation of a foldable iPad.

Notably, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier projected that the device might be released in 2024. Other industry experts, like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, had not yet received any information regarding such a product at the time, reports MacRumors.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPad would have an all-new design as well as a lightweight and sturdy carbon fibre kickstand. A foldable iPad, like foldable smartphones from Samsung and Google, would have a hinge that allows the device to be opened and closed like a book, resulting in a significantly larger display than existing models when unfurled.

A foldable iPad would almost certainly be priced higher than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099, according to the report. Apple has yet to introduce any devices with foldable displays, but speculations claim that the company is investigating all options, including a foldable iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in the long run. (with inputs from IANS)

