Apple iPhone first generation sold for over Rs 32 lakh, was launched 15 years ago

Image source: lcgauctions.com

An auction house in the United States known as LCG Auctions sold Apple's first generation iPhone, which was released in 2007, for an astounding amount of Rs 32,30,735 which is more than sixty times its original price. When it was originally released, the unused 8GB Apple iPhone 1st generation had a price tag of $599 (around Rs 49,193) attached to it back when it was launched in 2007.



The unopened first generation iPhone boasted a cutting-edge touch screen and web browser in addition to a two-megapixel camera and 4/8 GB of storage at time of its release back in 2007, all of which were included in the box. The phone has never been used and is described as being "nearly faultless," according to the auction house.



Steve Jobs, one of Apple's co-founders, debuted the iPhone in 2007, proclaiming it to be a "revolutionary and magical product," years ahead of any other model on the market.



Jobs predicted that the user experience provided by the iPhones will be the most ground-breaking since the invention of the computer mouse.



The phones turned out to be a transformational force, establishing the standard by which subsequent models are measured.

Also, READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 for Rs 37,799, find out how



The first iPhone was immediately recognised as a groundbreaking device by the public. In 2007, it was recognised as the best invention of the year by TIME magazine.



Since then, Apple has released a total of thirteen versions of the iPhone, each one being progressively more advanced than the previous one. The most recent model, iPhone 14, was made available to customers in September of 2022.