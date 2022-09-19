Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Made to feel like a living, elastic bubble, says Apple iPhone's dynamic island designer

Dynamic Island: The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Made to feel like a living, elastic bubble, says Apple iPhone's dynamic island designer
Apple's Dynamic Island

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 pro models, Apple brings a new pill-shaped cutout and calls it Dynamic Island. The tech giant talked a lot about the new cutout during its 'Far Out' event on September 7. This probably is the coolest way to hide the 'i-shaped' camera and face-id cutout.

Apart from just masking the cutout, the 'Dynamic Island' goes a step ahead and provides more, real functionality. Human Interface designer at Apple Chan Karunamuni, who is working on Dynamic Island, took to Twitter to express his thoughts and excitement about the rave review his creation is getting.

"Dynamic Island definitely wasn’t a solo effort. The industrial design, hardware, and software teams all worked in concert to design and build it. We worked together in an intensely collaborative process over years to make it happen, the only way to make an idea like this possible." he said.

Dynamic Island

The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt, and it will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps when iOS 16.1 is released later this year, reports MacRumors.

Since the feature is just released, software integration is limited to a handful of apps as of now.

READ | Oyo trying to mislead investors with fake accounting, says ex-Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.