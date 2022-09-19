Made to feel like a living, elastic bubble, says Apple iPhone's dynamic island designer

Apple's Dynamic Island

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 pro models, Apple brings a new pill-shaped cutout and calls it Dynamic Island. The tech giant talked a lot about the new cutout during its 'Far Out' event on September 7. This probably is the coolest way to hide the 'i-shaped' camera and face-id cutout.

Apart from just masking the cutout, the 'Dynamic Island' goes a step ahead and provides more, real functionality. Human Interface designer at Apple Chan Karunamuni, who is working on Dynamic Island, took to Twitter to express his thoughts and excitement about the rave review his creation is getting.

"Dynamic Island definitely wasn’t a solo effort. The industrial design, hardware, and software teams all worked in concert to design and build it. We worked together in an intensely collaborative process over years to make it happen, the only way to make an idea like this possible." he said.

The new project I designed arrives today the Dynamic Island.



Its goal is to feel like a living, elastic bubble that can fluidly shape shift into different alerts and experiences.



This is just the start, but I’m excited to see it begin its life pic.twitter.com/HTkhSK69LU — Chan Karunamuni (@chan_k) September 16, 2022

Dynamic Island

The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt, and it will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps when iOS 16.1 is released later this year, reports MacRumors.

Since the feature is just released, software integration is limited to a handful of apps as of now.

READ | Oyo trying to mislead investors with fake accounting, says ex-Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai