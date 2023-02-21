Search icon
Apple iPhone ‘Communication Safety’ feature now available to more users

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Apple iPhone ‘Communication Safety’ feature now available to more users
Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple is expanding its "Communication Safety" feature for children to six more countries, the media reported. In the coming weeks, the feature will be expanded to the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, South Korea and Brazil, reports MacRumors.

Communication Safety is an opt-in feature in the Messages application across Apple’s platforms, and is designed to alert children when they receive or send pictures that contain nudity.

According to the tech giant, when the feature is enabled, pictures containing nudity are blurred and the children will be warned and presented with helpful resources.

Moreover, children will also have the option to message someone they trust for help if they want.

Photos are only scanned on-device, keeping messages end-to-end encrypted and avoiding Apple from seeing any of the data.

In 2021, the US was the sole country where the Communication Safety feature was made available. However, a few months later, it was also made available in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Also, it has recently grown further to include France, Germany, Italy and Spain, the report said.

