Apple iPhone, Android users can now delete object, person from any photo via Google’s tool

Google Magic Eraser

Google Pixel 6 series smartphones started a new phase for the tech giant in the smartphone segment. The Pixel 6 smartphones came with a bunch of advancement in terms of processing and features. One such feature that Google introduced with the Pixel 6 series was Magic Eraser. Until now, the tool was only limited to Google Pixel users but as per company’s latest blogpost, the features will now be available for both Android and iOS users.

Google has announced that it has started to roll out its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Magic Eraser tool in Google Photos for Google One subscribers. Google One members and all Pixel users "will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"It's frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background."

The Magic Eraser tool detects distractions in the pictures, such as photo-bombers or power lines, so that users can easily remove them. Users can also circle or brush other things they want to erase and the tool will make them disappear.

"Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the colour of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo-- putting the focus on what matters," it added.

Moreover, with the new HDR video effect, users can now enhance the brightness and contrast across their videos. Earlier, users were only able to balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds (or vice versa).

The tech giant is also adding new "Styles" to the collage editor of Google Photos for Google One members and Pixel users.

Also, Google One members will now get free shipping on orders from the print store in the US, Canada, the European Union and the UK, the company said. (with inputs from IANS)