Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Apple iPhone, Android phone users get new WhatsApp avatar stickers

WhatsApp recently also started to roll out new photo and video shortcuts within chats and groups for Windows users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Apple iPhone, Android phone users get new WhatsApp avatar stickers
WhatsApp

Apple iPhone and Android smartphone users got WhatsApp avatars a couple of months ago. WhatsApp avatar allows users to create their own cartoon image by picking shape, color, clothes, and accessories. The WhatsApp avatar can be used as your profile picture or it can be used as automatically generated stickers that can be shared in chat. Until now, the stickers were quite limited and were not refreshed but thanks to the new update, Apple iPhone and Android phone users have received a refreshed WhatsApp avatar sticker pack.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a few stickers in the avatar stickers pack are the same but get more depth and personality. On the other hand, the Meta-owned messaging platform has also added a range of new stickers with a wide range of emotions and expressions. To check if you have received the new WhatsApp avatar stickers, you can go to the sticker panel. If you can not see any new stickers, you should try updating your avatar within the app settings. WABetaInfo advises to keep the avatars updated in order to access the latest available stickers. You should also make sure that you are running the latest version of WhatsApp app on your smartphone. The app can be updated via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

WhatsApp recently also started to roll out new photo and video shortcuts within chats and groups for Windows users. Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called ‘File’, however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.