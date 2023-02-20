Apple iPhone, Android phone users get new WhatsApp avatar stickers

WhatsApp

Apple iPhone and Android smartphone users got WhatsApp avatars a couple of months ago. WhatsApp avatar allows users to create their own cartoon image by picking shape, color, clothes, and accessories. The WhatsApp avatar can be used as your profile picture or it can be used as automatically generated stickers that can be shared in chat. Until now, the stickers were quite limited and were not refreshed but thanks to the new update, Apple iPhone and Android phone users have received a refreshed WhatsApp avatar sticker pack.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a few stickers in the avatar stickers pack are the same but get more depth and personality. On the other hand, the Meta-owned messaging platform has also added a range of new stickers with a wide range of emotions and expressions. To check if you have received the new WhatsApp avatar stickers, you can go to the sticker panel. If you can not see any new stickers, you should try updating your avatar within the app settings. WABetaInfo advises to keep the avatars updated in order to access the latest available stickers. You should also make sure that you are running the latest version of WhatsApp app on your smartphone. The app can be updated via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

WhatsApp recently also started to roll out new photo and video shortcuts within chats and groups for Windows users. Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called ‘File’, however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents.