TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know

Apple launched the iPhone Air, its thinnest iPhone ever, featuring Pro-level performance, a 6.5-inch display, advanced cameras, and premium accessories.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

Apple iPhone Air: Thinnest iPhone ever, know price, features, key specifications, and everything you need to know
Apple has unveiled the all-new iPhone Air, alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Air instantly caught everyone’s attention because it is Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.6mm. Despite its slim build, it has powerful features, making it a complete replacement for the earlier models.

Design and durability

The iPhone Air features a titanium frame with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front cover, making it the most durable design. The combination of ultra-thin build and tough materials creates a sleek yet strong device that balances beauty and strength.

Performance powerhouse: A19 Pro Chip

The iPhone Air is powered by the latest A19 Pro chip, which also runs the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple claims it is the most powerful chip ever put into an iPhone, ensuring top-notch performance for gaming, photography, and everyday use.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone 17 launch

Camera system with advanced features

Apple has equipped the iPhone Air with a 48MP Fusion Camera system paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. The standout feature is its ability to record videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time. 

Smarter connectivity and battery

The iPhone Air comes with the new N1 chip, offering support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. With these upgrades, users can expect faster and more stable connectivity. Despite its slim size, Apple promises 'all-day' battery life with up to 40 hours of video playback.

Price and availability

In India, the iPhone Air price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant. It is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage options. The phone will be offered in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

