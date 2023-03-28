Search icon
Apple iPhone 3D sensor supplier to create parts for company’s first electric vehicle

In December last year, it was reported that Apple had delayed the launch of its electric vehicle until 2026 and is expected to be priced under $1,00,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Apple iPhone 3D sensor supplier to create parts for company’s first electric vehicle
Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple will use parts created by iPhone 3D sensor supplier for its long-rumoured electric vehicle, the media reported. According to sources, Apple Car will use new sensors to enhance its LiDAR capabilities that will sense the road ahead, reports AppleInsider.

The long-rumoured car will likely feature some form of self-driving facility, which the tech giant has publicly been testing for several years. Currently, the iPhone maker is testing its self-driving technology on public roads with over 200 drivers and 67 vehicles, the report said.

The vehicle won't have a fully autonomous driving or self-driving feature, but it will likely be able to drive itself on highways.

Apple Car was first reported to arrive in 2024.

Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
