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Apple iPhone 18e 2027 Leak: Will it get bigger display, battery? Check details here

The iPhone 18e may launch in 2027 with a bigger 6.3-inch display and a larger battery.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 11:02 AM IST

Apple iPhone 18e 2027 Leak: Will it get bigger display, battery? Check details here
Apple iPhone 18e 2027 Leak.
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Apple fans have a new reason to be excited. New leaks suggest the iPhone 18e will get a bigger display, a bigger battery, and a faster chip when it launches in 2027.'

Bigger battery and display

A leaked diagram on Weibo, reportedly codenamed “Taycan” for iPhone 18 and “Nevara” for iPhone 18e, shows both phones could get a 4,430mAh battery. That is around 21% more than the iPhone 18’s 3,671mAh battery and around 11% more than the iPhone 17e’s 4,005mAh battery. In order to match the standard iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e is also anticipated to switch from a 6.1-inch screen to a 6.3-inch screen. The iPhone 18 may provide a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, but the 18e might only maintain 60Hz.

Cameras stay simple

The iPhone 18 will include two back cameras, including an ultra-wide camera, according to the report. Like its predecessor, the iPhone 18e is anticipated to maintain a single rear camera. In order to keep the pricing under control, Apple appears to be keeping the e-model simple.

Also read: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium

Faster chip and launch details

The iPhone 18e could get Apple’s new 2nm A20 chip, an upgrade from the 3nm A19 chip in the iPhone 17e. It may come with 9GB RAM, up from 8GB, and Apple’s in-house C2 modem for better performance. It is expected to launch in 2027 alongside the iPhone 18 and second-generation iPhone Air, and could be priced above USD 599.

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