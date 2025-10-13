Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Specifications, price, features, other details

The iPhone 17e is expected to improve on its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, with design tweaks, camera upgrades, and enhanced performance. Slated for release in March 2026, it will feature a 48MP rear camera, an upgraded front-facing camera, and the new A19 chip, while being budget-friendly.

Apple’s iPhone lineup continues to evolve with each generation, offering both premium and budget-friendly options. Following the success of the iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year as an affordable entry into the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to continue this trend with the upcoming iPhone 17e. This model will likely carry forward the legacy of its predecessor, but with some notable improvements, making it a stronger contender in the budget smartphone segment. Let's dive into the expected differences between the iPhone 16e and the anticipated iPhone 17e, focusing on release dates, pricing, design, and specifications.

Release date and pricing in India

The iPhone 16e debuted in India earlier this year, priced at Rs 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, although it can currently be found at a discounted price of Rs 54,900 on platforms like Flipkart. Looking ahead, the iPhone 17e is expected to hit the market in March 2026. While official pricing hasn’t been confirmed, rumours suggest the iPhone 17e will be priced around Rs 65,000, positioning it as a slightly more premium offering compared to its predecessor.

Design, Display, and Camera Improvements

Design-wise, the iPhone 16e features a flat display with a single rear camera setup. The Apple logo is centrally placed on the back panel, and the device has noticeable bezels around the display. It’s a clean, minimalist design, but the bezels could be thinner on the iPhone 17e, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

In terms of camera specs, the iPhone 16e is equipped with a 48MP primary rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a similar 48MP rear camera, but with a potential upgrade to a Centre Stage camera, which could offer improved video performance. The front-facing camera could see an upgrade to 18MP, providing better quality for selfies and video calls.

Both devices are likely to maintain a Super Retina XDR OLED display, with the iPhone 16e offering 800 nits of peak brightness. Expect the iPhone 17e to retain similar display specs, but with improvements in colour accuracy and brightness.

Performance and battery life

The iPhone 16e runs on the Apple A18 chip, paired with the Apple 4-core GPU, ensuring smooth performance for day-to-day tasks. The device also features a 4005mAh battery, supporting 7.5W wireless charging. The iPhone 17e will likely continue with a similar configuration but will be powered by the more advanced Apple A19 processor, which could result in improved performance and efficiency. Expect a similar battery life, with possible optimisations for better longevity.

The iPhone 17e is shaping up to be a worthy successor to the iPhone 16e, with some key upgrades in design, camera quality, and performance. While it will remain an affordable option in the iPhone 17 series, the improvements over the 16e make it an attractive choice for budget-conscious users looking for a feature-packed iPhone experience. As we get closer to its launch in 2026, more details will emerge, but the iPhone 17e will continue Apple’s tradition of offering powerful smartphones at a more accessible price point.