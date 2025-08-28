Apple iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Specifications, price, features compared; what are new upgrades?

The iPhone 17 brings major upgrades over the iPhone 16, including 120Hz ProMotion on all models, slimmer bezels, the powerful A19 chip, Wi-Fi 7, faster charging, and a 24MP front camera, while retaining Apple’s familiar design and camera layout for non-Pro variants. Take a look at what's changing.

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated September 2025 event, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled. With the iPhone 16 lineup still fresh, many users are wondering what meaningful differences the next generation will bring. Here’s a look at the biggest upgrades in the iPhone 17 compared to the iPhone 16, along with what stays the same.

What’s changing

Display and design

The iPhone 17 will see a slight bump in size with a 6.3-inch OLED panel and, for the first time, 120Hz ProMotion across all models, not just the Pro line. Apple is also introducing a new iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin model around 5.5mm thick. Thinner bezels, refined styling, and an always-on display powered by LTPO technology are expected as well.

Performance and connectivity

The iPhone 17 lineup will feature the new A19 chip (and A19 Pro in premium models), delivering better performance and efficiency than the iPhone 16’s A18. RAM is also getting a boost, with Pro and Air models expected to pack 12GB. Connectivity upgrades include Wi-Fi 7 with Apple’s own in-house chip for faster and more stable wireless performance.

Cameras

Photography sees notable improvements. The front camera is expected to double in resolution, jumping from 12MP to 24MP across all models. Pro versions may also get enhanced 48MP sensors on all rear lenses, improving detail and low-light performance.

Battery and charging

Apple is rumoured to increase wired charging speeds to 35W and MagSafe wireless charging to around 50W through the new Qi 2.2 standard. Combined with efficiency improvements from the A19 chip, this should enhance real-world battery life.

Software and AI

The iPhone 17 will debut with iOS 26, featuring AI-driven enhancements such as dynamic widgets, smarter Face ID, and improved system intelligence.

What’s not changing

Despite the upgrades, the overall design language remains familiar, with flat edges and a recognisable camera layout. Non-Pro models are expected to retain the 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide combination seen on the iPhone 16.

For iPhone 16 owners, the jump may feel incremental unless you value display fluidity, faster charging, or AI features. But for users on older iPhones, the iPhone 17 represents a significant upgrade in performance, cameras, and smart functionality. While Apple has not officially revealed the iPhone 17 price in India, industry insiders suggest that the starting price for the base iPhone 17 could be around Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may cross Rs 1,29,900.

