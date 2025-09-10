Apple iPhone 17 series: Price in India vs US, Canada, Dubai, Vietnam and more

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is officially here, but prices vary drastically across countries. While the U.S. remains the cheapest market, India continues to be among the costliest places to buy the latest iPhone. Here’s a global comparison.

Price in India vs the world

In India, the iPhone 17 (256GB) starts at Rs 82,900. The iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max are priced higher, with the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB crossing the Rs 2 lakh mark.

By comparison, in the United States, the same iPhone 17 starts at USD 799 (around Rs 66,000 before taxes). In Canada, it begins at CAD 1,129 (around Rs 69,000). The UAE (Dubai) price is AED 3,399 (about Rs 77,000), while in Vietnam, the starting price is around VND 24.99 million (about Rs 82,000– Rs 85,000).

Why such price differences?

The reason for this gap is mainly taxes and import duties. In India, iPhones attract heavy customs duties and an 18% GST, which push the final retail price much higher than the U.S. In contrast, the U.S. shows prices before sales tax, which is lower and varies from state to state. Currency exchange rates and Apple’s regional pricing strategy also influence how much each country pays.

Is it cheaper abroad?

On paper, buying in the U.S. or Dubai looks much cheaper. But buyers must remember factors like warranty coverage, local network compatibility, customs duties on re-entry to India, and after-sales support. These can reduce or even cancel out the savings of buying abroad.

The U.S. remains the cheapest market for the iPhone 17, while India is one of the most expensive. For Indian customers, Apple’s trade-in offers, No-Cost EMI, and bank discounts remain the best ways to bring down the effective cost of upgrading.