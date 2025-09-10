Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know
TECHNOLOGY
Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series in India. Pre-orders start on September 12, while sales go live on September 19. Here’s a complete guide on how to pre-order, where to buy, and what you need to know about pricing and offers.