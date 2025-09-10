Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Apple iPhone 17 series: How to pre-order, sale dates, pricing details and all you need to know

Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series in India. Pre-orders start on September 12, while sales go live on September 19. Here’s a complete guide on how to pre-order, where to buy, and what you need to know about pricing and offers.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Launch dates: Mark your calendar

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone 17 series will be available for pre-order in India starting September 12. The phones will hit shelves and begin deliveries from September 19. If you want to be among the first to get your hands on the device, it’s best to be ready right when the pre-order window opens.
 

How to pre-order

Pre-orders can be placed directly on Apple’s official website (apple.com/in), the Apple Store app, and at Apple’s own retail outlets in India. Authorised partners like major e-commerce platforms and offline retailers will also open bookings at the same time. For a smooth experience, it’s a good idea to save your preferred model, colour, and payment details in advance on the Apple Store app, so you can check out quickly once the window opens.
 

Pricing in India

The iPhone 17 lineup includes four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Prices in India start at around Rs 82,900 for the base iPhone 17. The Air and Pro versions are priced higher, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB model crosses the Rs 2 lakh mark, making it Apple’s most expensive iPhone yet.
 
 

Offers and trade-ins

Apple is offering trade-in deals, No-Cost EMI, and easy financing options in India. Retail partners are also expected to roll out bank discounts and exchange offers, so buyers should compare deals before confirming their orders.
 
If you’re eyeing the iPhone 17, the key dates are simple; pre-order on September 12, sale starts on September 19. Plan ahead, compare offers, and you’ll have the sleek new iPhone in your hands without the last-minute rush.
