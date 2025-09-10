Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed

Apple launches iPhone 17 series in India with sleeker design, powerful upgrades, and record-high prices.

Slimmer, smarter design

One of the biggest highlights this year is the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the earlier 'Plus' model. At just 5.6 mm thick, the Air is Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, crafted with a titanium frame and ceramic shield protection. The base iPhone 17 also gets a refreshed design with a brighter and larger 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro models continue with their premium build, featuring even more durable finishes.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 series runs on Apple’s latest A19 chip, with the Pro and Air models powered by the advanced A19 Pro for faster processing and improved efficiency. Another major leap is Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity, setting the stage for next-gen wireless performance.

Camera upgrades

Photography lovers will appreciate the new 48-megapixel Fusion rear cameras across all models. The Pro versions take it up a notch with an upgraded telephoto lens that delivers up to 8x optical-quality zoom. Selfie performance has also improved with an 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera that ensures sharper and more dynamic video calls.

India pricing and sale details

Apple has priced the iPhone 17 in India starting at Rs 82,900, while the sleek new iPhone 17 Air begins at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced from Rs 1,34,900, and the premium iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900. The top-end 2TB Pro Max variant has made headlines, crossing Rs 2,29,900; marking the highest price ever for an iPhone in India.

Pre-orders open on September 12, and the devices will be available for purchase starting September 19. However, certain models may see staggered availability, arriving in India from September 26.

Final verdict

The iPhone 17 series is a blend of elegance, power, and innovation, but it also pushes iPhone pricing into luxury territory in India. With its sleek Air model, powerful cameras, and groundbreaking connectivity features, Apple is clearly positioning the iPhone not just as a smartphone; but as the ultimate status symbol.