Apple iPhone 17 sales begin in India: Massive crowds gather at Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket store; Check launch offers, discounts and more

Hundreds of enthusiastic customers gathered outside Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi before dawn, eagerly waiting to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 17 devices. Some fans had been queuing since midnight or early morning to secure their spot as among the first buyers of the latest Apple

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Apple iPhone 17 sales begin in India: Massive crowds gather at Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket store; Check launch offers, discounts and more
As the iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India on Friday, significant queues were seen outside Apple stores in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi's Saket. The high demand was evident, with numerous customers at BKC having traveled from other parts of India, showcasing the widespread appeal of Apple iPhones across the country.

Apple had previously presented the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max during its "Awe Dropping" event on September 9, after initially introducing the base iPhone 17 and the new iPhone Air. This event also included the launch of the latest Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, along with the new AirPods Pro 3, which feature improved health and audio functionalities.

While talking to PTI, One of the first customers said, "I was standing in the queue since 3 am. I have come here from Jogeshwari. I was very excited... waiting for this phone since last six months."

Another Apple enthusiast, Bayan Kapoor, said, “Reviews are great online. I don’t know if I will be able to get one. Let’s see if Apple fever will increase or decrease,” he added.

Among the eager customers was Manoj, who came from Ahmedabad and has been waiting since 5 am. “I come from Ahmedabad every time. I have been waiting since 5 AM,” said Manoj.

Apple iPhone 17 price in India

The iPhone 17 series, recently unveiled by Apple, is priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. Starting September 19, the devices are now available for purchase in India for both customers who pre-booked and those who are walking in.

Apple iPhone 17: launch offer and discount

To encourage sales, Apple’s retail partners and distributors have introduced various offers, such as cashback, exchange bonuses, and long-term EMI plans. Customers who are upgrading from older iPhone models can also benefit from bundled deals on accessories and wearables.

Croma, among other retailers, is providing special deals on the new iPhone 17 and 17 Pro series in India. Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 17 and have the option to finance it through a 6-month EMI plan, both online and offline. Additionally, customers can get exchange bonuses up to Rs 12, earn up to 10 percent NeuCoins, and receive discounts of up to 20 percent on select Apple accessories.

Reliance Digital is also offering special bank offers, exchange bonuses, and EMI payment options on the new iPhone 17 models. The instant discount on the iPhone 17 is Rs 6,000, while the iPhone Air and 17 Pro models have a discount of Rs 4,000. An exchange bonus is also available, providing a discount of Rs 7,000, but only for eligible devices.

Vijay Sales is also offering special discount deals, including a Rs 6,000 discount on the base iPhone 17 version. Similarly, a Rs 4,000 discount is available on the 2TB variants of the iPhone 17 Pro series. Retailers like Ingram Micro also have similar deals available on the iPhone and 17 Pro models, as well as the iPhone Air variant.

Although the starting price of the iPhone 17 is higher than the iPhone 16, the tech giant has equipped the new iPhones with 256GB of base storage, which effectively makes them more affordable than the iPhone 16, which started with 128GB of base storage.

