Apple is all set to launch its newest iPhone 17 series by late September 2025. The iPhone 17 series will have iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. iPhone 17 Air is the latest addition and will be the slimmest iPhone ever. For buyers and Apple enthusiasts, let's do a comparison between the prices and specifications of all four models.

From iPhone 17 to iPhone 17 Air, all four models will have 120Hz ProMotion displays, with A19 and A19 Pro chips for better performance and will have a longer battery life.

Design comparison

iPhone 17- Expected to have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 Air- Expected to have a 6.6 OLED display with 120 Hz.

iPhone 17 Pro- Expected to have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display

iPhone 17 Pro Max- Expected to have a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display

Camera

iPhone 17- 24MP front cameras for better selfies and 48MP + 12MP dual rear.

iPhone 17 Air- Single 48MP rear camera and 24MP front camera.

iPhone 17 Pro- Triple 48MP rear setup and 24MP front camera

iPhone 17 Pro Max- 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide + wide, 8K video, AI photo processing camera.

Prices

iPhone 17- Expected to be 89,000 INR (India), 899 USD (USA), 3,799 AED (Dubai)

iPhone 17 Air- Expected to be 99,900 INR (India), 999 USD (USA), 4,199 AED (Dubai)

iPhone 17 Pro- Expected to be 1,34,900 INR (India), 1,299 USD (USA), 5,299 AED (Dubai)

iPhone 17 Pro Max- Expected to be 1,64,900 INR (India), 1,499 USD (USA), 5,299 AED (Dubai)

Colours Availability

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air-Expected to be available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, White colors.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max-Expected to be available in Black, Silver, White, and Sky Blue colors.

So what to choose?

Adhering to its typical release schedule, iPhone 17 will soon launch in September. But out of which model of the iPhone 17 series is best for buyers? Well, it depends on certain conditions. If you are looking for a more budget friendly purchase, iPhone 17 will be a reasonable buy.

Pro Models- iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, are on the expensive side, best suited for photography enthusiasts. They have advanced camera features like Tetra Prism Telephoto and mechanical aperture.

iPhone 17 Air- It is an ultra-slim design with just a single 48MP fusion camera- offering minimalism.