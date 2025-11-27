FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why

After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

Air pollution linked to low infant birth weight: Know how it is affecting your newborn, how to avoid it

Nita Ambani’s ultra-luxurious Hermès handbag is encrusted with ‘AKPV’, here’s what they mean

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

The reports about Apple iPhone 17 price hike come after almost all smartphone makers have increased the prices of their devices due to an increase in hardware component costs.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 08:50 PM IST

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Apple may increase the price of all iPhone 17 variants in India, including iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Introduced in September this year, the latest iPhone 17 brings some massive upgrades over the iPhone. However, weeks after the launch, the company ditched the 128GB variant, and 256GB became the base variant with a slight price increase of around Rs 3,000 compared to the iPhone 16. 

    Apple iPhone 17 price to be hiked

    iPhone 17 may get a massive price hike, and the base 256GB and 512GB storage variants could get a Rs 7,000 price hike, Digit reported, citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The reason for the price hike is that the device is in high demand, and the brand is running low on stock. If true, both the variants will cost buyers Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The reports about Apple iPhone 17 price hike come after almost all smartphone makers have increased the prices of their devices due to an increase in hardware component costs.

    iPhone 17 price on Croma’s Black Friday sale

    During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 17 gets multiple offers on its Rs 82,900 price tag, including a bank cashback of Rs 1,000. Moreover, if you exchange your old device, you can get an additional Rs 7,000 as an exchange bonus. As per the Croma website, you can get up to Rs 29,000 on your old device. This effectively drops the price of the iPhone 17 down to Rs 45,900. This offer is valid till November 30.

    READ | Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol disallow media
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi k
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement