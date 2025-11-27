Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise
TECHNOLOGY
The reports about Apple iPhone 17 price hike come after almost all smartphone makers have increased the prices of their devices due to an increase in hardware component costs.
Apple may increase the price of all iPhone 17 variants in India, including iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Introduced in September this year, the latest iPhone 17 brings some massive upgrades over the iPhone. However, weeks after the launch, the company ditched the 128GB variant, and 256GB became the base variant with a slight price increase of around Rs 3,000 compared to the iPhone 16.
iPhone 17 may get a massive price hike, and the base 256GB and 512GB storage variants could get a Rs 7,000 price hike, Digit reported, citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The reason for the price hike is that the device is in high demand, and the brand is running low on stock. If true, both the variants will cost buyers Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The reports about Apple iPhone 17 price hike come after almost all smartphone makers have increased the prices of their devices due to an increase in hardware component costs.
During Croma’s Black Friday sale, the iPhone 17 gets multiple offers on its Rs 82,900 price tag, including a bank cashback of Rs 1,000. Moreover, if you exchange your old device, you can get an additional Rs 7,000 as an exchange bonus. As per the Croma website, you can get up to Rs 29,000 on your old device. This effectively drops the price of the iPhone 17 down to Rs 45,900. This offer is valid till November 30.