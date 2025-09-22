Apple iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison: India vs US, Dubai, Canada, Hong Kong

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Prices vary globally, with India being among the most expensive markets, while the US and Canada remain the most affordable. Dubai and Hong Kong offer mid-range pricing.

Apple has officially unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside upgraded features, Apple’s pricing strategy across different global markets has once again sparked discussions. Here’s a detailed look at how much these models cost in India compared to Dubai, the US, Canada, and Hong Kong.

iPhone 17 prices

The standard iPhone 17 is positioned as the entry-level model of the series. In the US, it starts at around USD 799 (approx. Rs 66,500), while in India, the same variant is priced significantly higher at about Rs 79,900. In Dubai, it is available from AED 3,199 (approx. Rs 72,500), making it cheaper than in India. Canada sees pricing at CAD 1,099 (approx. Rs 67,500), while Hong Kong offers it at HKD 6,699 (approx. Rs 71,000).

iPhone 17 Air prices

The new iPhone Air, placed between the standard and Pro models, starts at USD 899 (approx. Rs 74,800) in the US. Indian prices are higher again, touching Rs 89,900. In Dubai, it’s listed at AED 3,599 (approx. Rs 81,500), while Canada offers it from CAD 1,249 (approx. Rs 76,700), and Hong Kong markets it at HKD 7,499 (approx. Rs 79,400).

iPhone 17 Pro prices

For power users, the iPhone 17 Pro begins at USD 1,099 (approx. Rs 91,500) in the US. Indian buyers face a steeper price at around Rs 1,29,900. Dubai pricing starts at AED 4,199 (approx. Rs 95,000), while in Canada, it is CAD 1,449 (approx. Rs 89,000). In Hong Kong, it retails at HKD 8,599 (approx. Rs 91,100).

iPhone 17 Pro Max prices

The top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at USD 1,299 (approx. Rs 1,08,000) in the US. In India, it comes at a hefty Rs 1,49,900, one of the highest globally. Dubai lists it from AED 4,799 (approx. Rs 1,09,000), Canada at CAD 1,649 (approx. Rs 1,01,200), and Hong Kong at HKD 9,699 (approx. Rs 1,02,600).

A closer look at global pricing reveals a familiar pattern: India remains one of the most expensive markets for iPhones, while the US and Canada offer some of the most affordable options. Dubai and Hong Kong fall in between, giving buyers in these regions a relatively better deal. For Indian Apple fans, the iPhone 17 series will be a premium purchase, despite being manufactured locally.