Tim Cook's Apple is all set to launch its much awaited iPhone 17 series soon. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Apple has replaced its 'Plus' model with iPhone 17 Air which is going to be the slimmest iPhone ever. For all Apple enthusiasts, we bring you some inside details and 'leaks' about the upcoming iPhone 17 series, from prices to launch dates.

Let's start with what's new in these 17 series, The iPhone 17 series is expected to have thinner bodies and sleeker designs, not seen in iPhones ever. They will have 120Hz ProMotion displays, with A19 and A19 Pro chips for better performance. All models will have a longer battery life except the iPhone 17 Air, as it will have a slimmer body.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will have 24MP front cameras for better selfies and 48MP + 12MP dual rear. It will be slim bezels and lighter frame in design. It will be available in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, White colors.

iPhone 17 Pro models

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display, Triple 48MP rear setup and 24MP front camera. iPhone 17 Pro Max will have 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with 48MP telephoto + ultra-wide + wide, 8K video, AI photo processing camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the strongest battery with up to 30 hours of usage. It will be available in Black, Silver, White, and Sky Blue colors.

iPhone 17 Air

The most anticipation is around the newest iPhone 17 Air. It is Apple's slimmest and most stylish design. It features are:

1. The thickness is expected to be 5.5mm and will be the slimmest phone ever.

2It is expected to have a 6.6 OLED display with 120 Hz.

3. It will be equipped with A19 chip.

4. There will be a single 48MP rear camera and 24MP front camera.

5. The battery is anticipated to be weak and may require battery case.

6. Additionally, it will have eSIM-only. It will have a single speaker and MagSafe support.

Here are the major leaks

1. Expected launch date: The iPhone 17 Series is expected to be launched between September 11 to 13, 2025. It will be made available in stores by late September, 2025. After the launch, pre-orders are also expected to begin soon after.

2. Expected prices: Talking about the prices, it is expected that in India, the starting range will be at ₹89,900 to ₹1,64,900. It will be around $899 onwards in US and AED 3,799 onwards in Dubai.