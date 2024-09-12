Apple iPhone 16 series price: How much iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost in US, Dubai?

Apple recently introduced the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at the 'Glowtime' event. While the base iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus cost similar to their predecessors in India, the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are slightly cheaper. After the launch of new iPhones, the big question is whether these new phones are cheaper to buy in India, Dubai or USA.

To help make that decision, we have compared the prices of the iPhone 16 series in India, Dubai and USA.

iPhone 16:

India: Starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model.

US: $ 799 (around Rs 67,000)

Dubai: AED 3,399 (around Rs 77,000)

iPhone 16 Plus:

India: Starts at Rs 89,900 for the 128GB model.

US: $ 899 (around Rs 75,000)

Dubai: AED 3,799 (around Rs 86,000)

iPhone 16 Pro:

India: Starts at Rs 119,900.

US: $ 999 (around Rs 84,000)

Dubai: AED 4,299 (around Rs 97,000)

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

India: Starts at Rs 144,900.

US: $ 1,000 (around Rs 1,01,000)

Dubai: AED 5,099 (around Rs 1,32,000)

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 series starts at $799 and the iPhone 16 Pro variants start at $999. Similarly, the iPhone 16 can be purchased in the UAE for AED 3,399 (approximately Rs 78,000), while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at AED 4,299 (approximately Rs 98,000).