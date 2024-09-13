Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today in India: Check offers, EMI, cashback and more

Technology
Customers who pre-order the iPhone 16 series in India can take advantage of exclusive offers.
Apple Inc. has officially opened pre-orders for its much-awaited iPhone 16 series in India, starting today, September 13, 2024, at 5:30 PM IST. The series includes four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside the flagship phones, the company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 and a refreshed AirPods lineup at its Glowtime event, along with updates for iOS 18.
Pre-order Offers and Cashback
Customers who pre-order the iPhone 16 series in India can take advantage of exclusive offers. Buyers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards will receive an instant ₹5,000 cashback. Additionally, EMI options are available across major banks and online platforms, making the new devices more accessible. The iPhone 16 series will be available for purchase starting September 20 across e-commerce platforms, Apple’s official website, and retail stores such as Apple Saket and Apple BKC in India.
Pricing in India
The iPhone 16 series offers multiple pricing and storage options:
iPhone 16:
128GB: ₹79,900
256GB: ₹89,900
512GB: ₹1,09,900
Colours: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black
iPhone 16 Plus:
128GB: ₹89,900
256GB: ₹99,900
512GB: ₹1,19,900
Colours: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, Black
iPhone 16 Pro:
128GB: ₹1,19,900
256GB: ₹1,29,900
512GB: ₹1,49,900
1TB: ₹1,69,900
Colours: Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
256GB: ₹1,44,900
512GB: ₹1,64,900
1TB: ₹1,84,900
Colours: Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Black Titanium
EMI Options
To make the purchase even more convenient, Apple and its partners are offering a variety of EMI schemes across leading banks. With no-cost EMI options, customers can spread payments over 3 to 24 months. Specific banks may also provide reduced interest rates for those opting for longer EMI plans.
Pre-orders are live, and with the cashback and easy EMI options, now is the best time for Apple enthusiasts to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 series.