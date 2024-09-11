Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

J-K: Two terrorists killed in intense encounter near Kathua-Udhampur border

BJP members protest against Rahul Gandhi over his 'Sikh remarks' in US, seeking...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Meet woman who became CEO at 30, has this Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani link, she is...

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in same team? India, Pakistan cricketers could play together if this happens

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

Varun Dhawan bashes ‘insensitive’ paps for pointing cameras at grieving family after Malaika Arora's father's death

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

8 animals with poor memory

8 animals with poor memory

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

This man used to sell eggs, peanuts, entertained bus passengers, became superstar, was only actor after Madhubala to..

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

Meet SRK's heroine, who has 9 flops, no solo hit, still charges Rs 11 crore per film, spends Rs 1 lakh monthly on diet

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

The new iPhone series comprises of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 05:31 PM IST

Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tech giant Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on Monday at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event held at the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. The launch of the latest iPhone series saw major upgrades such as artificial intelligence, larger display sizes, a new camera control button, and a bigger battery life. The series comprises of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The base models – iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by an A18 Bionic chipset. The top models -- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with an A18 Pro Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India

The base model iPhone 16 offers three storage space options – 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus variant comes at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

Speaking of the high-end iPhone 16 variants – iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, they are priced above Rs 1 lakh. The iPhone 16 Pro will cost you Rs 1,19,900. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,44,900.

Apple iPhone 16: How and when to pre-order the latest smartphone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series will go live on September 13, at 5:30 PM. Apple enthusiasts can book the iPhone 16 models via official websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple Store among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who is wife of California inmate, she won 47 crores in settlement for this shocking reason

Meet woman, who is wife of California inmate, she won 47 crores in settlement for this shocking reason

Meet world’s richest prisoner, who has net worth of Rs 360969 crore, he is….

Meet world’s richest prisoner, who has net worth of Rs 360969 crore, he is….

Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...

Meet woman, daughter of widow labourer who cleared UPSC twice, became IPS at 21, IAS at 22, she is famous as India’s...

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

Army foils infiltration bid in poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists killed

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

5 haunted places in North India that will give you goosebumps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement