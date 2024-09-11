Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check India prices, how to pre-order, sale date and more

The new iPhone series comprises of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Tech giant Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on Monday at the ‘It’s Glowtime' event held at the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. The launch of the latest iPhone series saw major upgrades such as artificial intelligence, larger display sizes, a new camera control button, and a bigger battery life. The series comprises of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The base models – iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by an A18 Bionic chipset. The top models -- iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are equipped with an A18 Pro Bionic chip.

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max price in India

The base model iPhone 16 offers three storage space options – 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. It comes at an introductory price of Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus variant comes at a starting price of Rs 89,900.

Speaking of the high-end iPhone 16 variants – iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, they are priced above Rs 1 lakh. The iPhone 16 Pro will cost you Rs 1,19,900. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 1,44,900.

Apple iPhone 16: How and when to pre-order the latest smartphone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series will go live on September 13, at 5:30 PM. Apple enthusiasts can book the iPhone 16 models via official websites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple Store among others.

