Apple iPhone 16 launch: Expected price in India, event time, pre-booking and other details

Apple Hub just recently leaked the prices of the iPhone 16 series. It suggests that the base model of the iPhone 16 could be priced at $799 (around Rs 67,100).

The big Apple event is not too far away and is set to take place next week. The iPhone 16 will launch on September 9. Additionally, Apple's first tryst with AI, or Apple Intelligence features, will be on the iPhone 16 series. These features will be released with the iOS 18 upgrade later this year. However, given the anticipated significant enhancements, consumers are aware that Apple will be charging more for luxury products, thus it is no longer shocking that the price of the iPhone 16 will increase this year. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the four new models that will be added to the lineup. Apple is also expected to unveil the new AirPods 4 and its most recent smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 10, Watch SE 3, and Watch Ultra 3.

According to recent price leaks for the iPhone 16 series via Apple Hub, the expected prices are:

– iPhone 16 – $799 (Rs 66,300 approx)

– iPhone 16 Plus – $899 (Rs 74,600 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099 (Rs 91,200 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,199 (Rs 99,500 approx)

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Plus model offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max variants may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

Battery:

The battery capacities are expected to vary across the models:

iPhone 16: 3561mAh

iPhone 16 Plus: 4006mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3355mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4676mA

Apple event date and time

On September 9, the iPhone 16 series will be officially launched, with concurrent ceremonies taking place in Dubai, the USA, and India. In the USA, the event will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST in India and 9:00 p.m. in the UAE.

iPhone 16 Pre-booking

Pre-booking for the iPhone 16 series is expected to open on the launch date, and sales are scheduled to begin on September 19 or September 20.