Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple’s 'It’s Glowtime' event, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, is expected to pave the way to a more intelligent future of consumer technology.

Apple is expected to release its much-awaited iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024, at the Apple Park, Cupertino, California, during the event called “It’s Glowtime”. This event is slated to begin at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST for India) and is expected to be a major step in Apple’s mission to incorporate artificial intelligence into its devices.



People who have the Apple brand can watch the event in real-time via Apple’s website; other options are available as well, such as the company’s YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.



The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be equipped with the A18 chip based on Arm’s V9 architecture. The first iPhone built to take full advantage of AI will have a significant performance boost and power AI-related functions thanks to this new chip. Some new features are AI-based improvements to Siri and the Action button for shortcuts.



The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models may get a major camera enhancement and a new capacitive capture button to enhance the ease of photo and video shooting. These models will also have larger screens with sizes of 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively, thus improving the user experience.



Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 10 with a larger display and slim body. However, fans who are expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 2024 update will be disheartened, as the current Watch Ultra 2 model will continue to be a part of the Apple smartwatch line-up.



The company is also expected to update its AirPods line-up with AirPods 4, and it will come with features like ANC and a built-in speaker for the Find My network. There are also likely to be the new mid-range AirPods SE that will succeed the AirPods 2, which are now rather outdated.



