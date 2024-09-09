Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Gautam Adani likely to become world's 2nd trillionaire with net worth of Rs 83 lakh crore, he would be just behind...

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box office record, collects...

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking package, had rejected Rs 14 lakh job, not from IIT, IIM…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Akshay Kumar reunites with Priyadarshan after 14 years, announces new film Bhooth Bangla, shares first look on birthday

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Gautam Adani likely to become world's 2nd trillionaire with net worth of Rs 83 lakh crore, he would be just behind...

Gautam Adani likely to become world's 2nd trillionaire with net worth of Rs 83 lakh crore, he would be just behind...

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Diabetes diet: 8 superfoods to control blood sugar levels

Seven foods that make you age faster

Seven foods that make you age faster

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event

Apple’s 'It’s Glowtime' event, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, is expected to pave the way to a more intelligent future of consumer technology.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Apple iPhone 16 launch: Check when, where and how to watch event
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple is expected to release its much-awaited iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024, at the Apple Park, Cupertino, California, during the event called “It’s Glowtime”. This event is slated to begin at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST for India) and is expected to be a major step in Apple’s mission to incorporate artificial intelligence into its devices.

People who have the Apple brand can watch the event in real-time via Apple’s website; other options are available as well, such as the company’s YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.

The iPhone 16 series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which will be equipped with the A18 chip based on Arm’s V9 architecture. The first iPhone built to take full advantage of AI will have a significant performance boost and power AI-related functions thanks to this new chip. Some new features are AI-based improvements to Siri and the Action button for shortcuts.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models may get a major camera enhancement and a new capacitive capture button to enhance the ease of photo and video shooting. These models will also have larger screens with sizes of 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively, thus improving the user experience.

Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 10 with a larger display and slim body. However, fans who are expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 2024 update will be disheartened, as the current Watch Ultra 2 model will continue to be a part of the Apple smartwatch line-up.

The company is also expected to update its AirPods line-up with AirPods 4, and it will come with features like ANC and a built-in speaker for the Find My network. There are also likely to be the new mid-range AirPods SE that will succeed the AirPods 2, which are now rather outdated.

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence is expected to pave the way to a more intelligent future of consumer technology.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

After Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani set to challenge China in this sector with Rs 83000 crore investment, it is...

After Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani set to challenge China in this sector with Rs 83000 crore investment, it is...

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'Rahul Gandhi is not Pappu, he is...': Congress leader Sam Pitroda addresses Indian diaspora in Texas

'I eat everything but...': Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reveals his secret behind staying fit

'I eat everything but...': Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera reveals his secret behind staying fit

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

GOAT box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay film jumps on Saturday, races towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement