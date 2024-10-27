The ban on the iPhone 16 in Indonesia comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to Jakarta in April, where he spoke with President Joko Widodo about potential manufacturing plans.

In an unexpected decision, Indonesia has banned the sale and use of the Apple iPhone 16 within its borders. Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the country's Industry Minister, stated that any iPhone 16 in the possession of consumers will be considered illegal. He warned potential buyers against purchasing the device from overseas, stressing the seriousness of the prohibition.

This announcement has left tourists uncertain about the fate of iPhone 16 owners currently visiting Indonesia or those planning to travel there soon.

Kartasasmita explained that the iPhone 16 lacks the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification necessary for use in Indonesia. He remarked, “If you’re using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal,” and encouraged the public to report any such cases.

Why Indonesia Banned Apple iPhone 16?

The ban is a result of Apple's failure to meet its investment commitments in Indonesia. Reports suggest that the tech company has invested around 1.48 trillion Rupiah (approximately $95 million) of the promised 1.71 trillion Rupiah, leaving a deficit of about 230 billion Rupiah ($14.75 million). Kartasasmita said, the Ministry of Industry has been unable to grant permits for the iPhone 16 due to Apple's unfulfilled obligations.

Earlier this month, the minister had already pointed out that the iPhone 16 could not be sold in the country because it lacks the necessary TKDN certification, which mandates that 40 percent of a product’s components be sourced locally. This certification is vital for Apple as it is tied to the company’s promise to set up research and development facilities in Indonesia, referred to as the Apple Academy.

Effects of ban on travelers

Travelers going to Indonesia with an iPhone 16 should exercise caution following the country's recent ban on the sale and use of the device. Without the required IMEI certification, any iPhone 16 in use in Indonesia is considered unauthorised. This ban will impact those who plan to use their iPhone 16 devices while visiting the nation.

Meanwhile, the ban on the iPhone 16 in Indonesia comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to Jakarta in April, where he spoke with President Joko Widodo about potential manufacturing plans. However, the failure to meet local investment commitments has resulted in the imposition of these restrictions.