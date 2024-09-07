iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

'Gloating at her loss...': Bajrang Punia slams Brij Bhushan after he makes 'cheating' claims at Vinesh Phogat

Hyundai Venue E+ with electric sunroof launched in India; price starts at Rs…

RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh part of 'criminal nexus' with co-accused, CBI tells court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

In a first, Pakistan Army officially admits role in 1999 Kargil War; check details

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

Seven Indian foods from different cities that will make you drool 

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

8 healthy fats for overall wellness

9 richest film families of Bollywood

9 richest film families of Bollywood

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

Tamannaah Bhatia lands in trouble for bold photoshoot as Radha, deletes pics after trolling: 'She needs to learn...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

Apple has officially confirmed the launch of its latest iPhone 16 series during its much-awaited annual event, the 'Apple Glowtime.'

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple is all set to unveil four new iPhones on September 9, 2024: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. These upcoming iPhone models—particularly the Pro models—promise a combination of minor adjustments and some noteworthy upgrades, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It's Glowtime, Apple Park's iPhone 16 launch event, will be webcast live for Indian viewers starting at 10:30 PM. You can view it on the Apple TV app or online at YouTube and apple.com.

Even before its official release, the iPhone 16 series of this year is grabbing the show. Rumours about Apple's forthcoming flagship products have been circulating for months, and it appears that some significant improvements will be included.

The most anticipated feature of this year's launch is that iOS 18 will be pre-installed on the iPhone 16. That's right, you can stop waiting for your brand-new phone to unbox and install the newest software update. With Apple Intelligence built-in, the Pro versions may step things up a notch and potentially transform the way we use our gadgets.  

Apple event date and time

On September 9, the iPhone 16 series will be officially launched, with concurrent ceremonies taking place in Dubai, the USA, and India. In the USA, the event will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST in India and 9:00 p.m. in the UAE.

How And Where To Watch The Apple Event 2024?

Live streaming of the iPhone 16 announcement event will be available on the Apple TV app, YouTube channel, and official Apple website. The primary means of seeing Apple's Glowtime event is through the Apple TV app. The event may be easily streamed on a variety of devices thanks to the Apple TV app. Apple routinely streams its events live on the Apple Events website, providing an additional viewing option. For people who don't have access to the app, this option is useful.

Directly from the website, you may add the event to your calendar. Finally, as Apple has been streaming its events on YouTube for some time, you can watch the iPhone 16 debut there. The YouTube stream link is provided below.

 

iPhone 16 Pre-booking

Pre-booking for the iPhone 16 series is expected to open on the launch date, and sales are scheduled to begin on September 19 or September 20.

According to recent price leaks for the iPhone 16 series via Apple Hub, the expected prices are:

– iPhone 16 – $799 (Rs 66,300 approx)

– iPhone 16 Plus – $899 (Rs 74,600 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099 (Rs 91,200 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,199 (Rs 99,500 approx)

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Plus model offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max variants may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:10 best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Harnessing the power of big data: The Journey of a principal data engineer

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Know educational qualification of Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti, his wife Taruna Verma

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

Thangalaan actor Daniel Caltagirone reacts to British actors being typecast as 'tyrants' in Indian cinema | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement