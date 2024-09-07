iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch event: Date and time in India, know how to watch 'Apple Glowtime' event live

Apple has officially confirmed the launch of its latest iPhone 16 series during its much-awaited annual event, the 'Apple Glowtime.'

Apple is all set to unveil four new iPhones on September 9, 2024: the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. These upcoming iPhone models—particularly the Pro models—promise a combination of minor adjustments and some noteworthy upgrades, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

It's Glowtime, Apple Park's iPhone 16 launch event, will be webcast live for Indian viewers starting at 10:30 PM. You can view it on the Apple TV app or online at YouTube and apple.com.

Even before its official release, the iPhone 16 series of this year is grabbing the show. Rumours about Apple's forthcoming flagship products have been circulating for months, and it appears that some significant improvements will be included.

The most anticipated feature of this year's launch is that iOS 18 will be pre-installed on the iPhone 16. That's right, you can stop waiting for your brand-new phone to unbox and install the newest software update. With Apple Intelligence built-in, the Pro versions may step things up a notch and potentially transform the way we use our gadgets.

Apple event date and time

On September 9, the iPhone 16 series will be officially launched, with concurrent ceremonies taking place in Dubai, the USA, and India. In the USA, the event will start at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST in India and 9:00 p.m. in the UAE.

How And Where To Watch The Apple Event 2024?

Live streaming of the iPhone 16 announcement event will be available on the Apple TV app, YouTube channel, and official Apple website. The primary means of seeing Apple's Glowtime event is through the Apple TV app. The event may be easily streamed on a variety of devices thanks to the Apple TV app. Apple routinely streams its events live on the Apple Events website, providing an additional viewing option. For people who don't have access to the app, this option is useful.

Directly from the website, you may add the event to your calendar. Finally, as Apple has been streaming its events on YouTube for some time, you can watch the iPhone 16 debut there. The YouTube stream link is provided below.

iPhone 16 Pre-booking

Pre-booking for the iPhone 16 series is expected to open on the launch date, and sales are scheduled to begin on September 19 or September 20.

According to recent price leaks for the iPhone 16 series via Apple Hub, the expected prices are:

– iPhone 16 – $799 (Rs 66,300 approx)

– iPhone 16 Plus – $899 (Rs 74,600 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099 (Rs 91,200 approx)

– iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,199 (Rs 99,500 approx)

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Plus model offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max variants may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.