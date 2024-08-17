Apple iPhone 16 first look leaked, reveals two colour variants; details inside

The first official image of the upcoming iPhone 16 has surfaced on Reddit, giving Apple fans an early glimpse of the highly anticipated smartphone. With the iPhone 16 series launch just weeks away, the leak has stirred excitement among enthusiasts eager to see what’s in store.

The image, shared by Reddit user Kaxeno (u/kaxeno5), shows a dummy unit of the iPhone 16 in two color options: black and white. The back panel design reveals some notable changes, particularly in the camera setup. Unlike the diagonal arrangement on the iPhone 15, the iPhone 16 features a vertically aligned dual rear camera system. The pill-shaped camera module, reminiscent of the iPhone X, is expected to support spatial video recording—a feature currently available only on the Pro models of the iPhone 15 series—hinting at potential high-end upgrades for the standard models.

Another design tweak is the repositioning of the flash, which has been moved from the main camera island to the right side of the rear panel, now sitting flush with the surface. This subtle change aligns with earlier leaks, suggesting that Apple is refining the design aesthetics of its latest devices.