Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Apple has confirmed that it will be hosting its fall event—this year it's the ‘Glow Time’ on September 9—likely launching the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series.

Apple is set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next on September 9. The iPhone maker is using the tagline 'It’s Glowtime' for the event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park at 10 AM PT. In India, the iPhone 16 event will start at 10:30 PM. The tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, with major design changes, new features and upgrades.

The iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the Plus model offering a larger 6.7-inch screen. The Pro and Pro Max variants may come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

Battery:

The battery capacities are expected to vary across the models:

iPhone 16: 3561mAh

iPhone 16 Plus: 4006mAh

iPhone 16 Pro: 3355mAh

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4676mA

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Price

In India, the basic price of the iPhone 16 is expected to be around Rs 82,999 if the previous iPhone releases are to be used as a benchmark. The Pro Max variants could cost as much as Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Industry sources suggest that the price of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be competitive across a range of markets, even though Apple has not yet released the new models. The iPhone 16 may retail for roughly $799 in the USA, while the iPhone 16 Plus may start at $899. The starting pricing in Dubai might be approximately AED 3,399 and AED 3,799, respectively.