Apple iPhone 16 camera design to be inspired by iPhone 12

The brand switched to diagonally-arranged rear camera lenses with the iPhone 13 series and the same was carried over to Apple iPhone 14 series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Apple iPhone 16 launch is still more than a year away but we have heard several rumours about the upcoming iPhone giving us an idea about what it will end up like. Although we have seen some wild rumours about the Apple iPhone 16 that are very hard to believe, the latest one from Twitter account @URedditor seems pretty realistic. According to the information shared by the Twitter handle, the standard Apple iPhone 16 camera lenses will be arranged in a vertical layout.

To recall, the last time Apple used a vertical camera layout was in the Apple iPhone 12. The brand switched to diagonally-arranged rear camera lenses with the iPhone 13 series and the same was carried over to Apple iPhone 14 series. The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 is also expected to get the same.

Not just the standard Apple iPhone 16 models, the Pro models in the lineup are also expected to get a major change when it comes to screen size. The smartphones will reportedly feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

