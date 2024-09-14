Twitter
Apple iPhone 16 alternatives: Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 12 5G, more; which one should you buy?

Here's a look at some top contenders and why they may be worth considering over the iPhone 16.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 05:42 PM IST

Apple iPhone 16 alternatives: Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 12 5G, more; which one should you buy?
Apple recently debuted its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in India, starting at Rs 79,900. With a refreshed design, a faster A18 Bionic chip, enhanced camera features, and a ProMotion display, the new iPhones have certainly created a buzz. However, if you're looking for alternatives that offer similar features or even exceed expectations, several Android smartphones stand out. Here's a look at some top contenders and why they may be worth considering over the iPhone 16.

1. Google Pixel 9

Price: Rs 79,999

Key Features:

  • Tensor G4 processor and 12GB RAM
  • 6.3-inch Actua display with 2,700 nits brightness
  • 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus
  • AI-powered Magic Editor for seamless image adjustments
  • All-day battery with fast charging
  • The Google Pixel 9 offers a competitive edge with its advanced AI-driven photography and editing tools. Its vibrant Actua display ensures excellent clarity even in direct sunlight. If you're a photography enthusiast looking for powerful editing features, Pixel 9 could be the ideal choice.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Price: Rs 62,999

Key Features:

  • 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Exynos 2400 SoC (Indian variant) with 8GB RAM
  • 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto cameras
  • 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 offers a robust display and high-end camera performance. With a slightly lower price than the iPhone 16, it’s a great option for those looking for a balanced phone with a smooth display and versatile camera capabilities.

3. OnePlus 12 5G

Price: Rs 64,999

Key Features:

  • 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB RAM
  • Hasselblad camera setup: 50MP main, 64MP telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide lenses
  • 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

Known for its premium build and performance, the OnePlus 12 delivers strong features at a competitive price. Its Hasselblad-tuned cameras offer exceptional photography options, while the 100W fast charging ensures your device is ready to go in no time.

4. Vivo X100 5G

Price: Rs 63,999

Key Features:

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with up to 16GB RAM
  • 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Vivo X100 stands out with its AMOLED display and powerful battery life. For those who prioritize fast charging and efficient multitasking, the X100 offers excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Which one should you buy?

When choosing between these iPhone 16 alternatives, your decision should depend on your priorities:

  • Photography and AI features: If you want superior photography with advanced AI tools, the Google Pixel 9 is your best bet.
  • All-round performance: For a balanced experience with excellent display quality and camera options, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a solid option.
  • Fast charging and high performance: The OnePlus 12 delivers a powerhouse performance with premium camera quality and ultra-fast charging.
  • Value for money: The Vivo X100 combines a stunning display and fast charging at a slightly lower price, making it a smart pick for budget-conscious buyers.
