Apple iPhone 15 Ultra to cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max, check rumoured price

Apple iPhone 15 (Representational image)

Apple just released the iPhone 14 series, and since then rumours and leaks have claimed that the iPhone 15 series would have several groundbreaking improvements that make it superior than the iPhone 14 Pro Max in every way. The iPhone 14 series is merely an update of the iPhone 13 series, and there were no major changes made to the design. On first sight, numbers 13 and 14 seem to be identical.

Allegedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be USD 200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to a surprising leak. A price increase of this magnitude would be unprecedented for Apple.

If the rumoured price for the iPhone 15 Ultra is accurate, it will be prohibitively expensive. "iPhone 15 Ultra will cost substantially more to manufacture than iPhone 14 Pro Max," the leakster tweeted.

According to Forbes, "LeaksApplePro states that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as USD 1299, a USD 200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the biggest single generational jump in iPhone history."

The status of the remaining devices in the lineup is unknown, according to LeaksApplePro. According to the data, the iPhone 15 Ultra will start at USD 1299 (Rs 1.08 lakh), and may go up to USD 1799 (Rs 1.48 lakh) for the 1TB version. Additionally, 256GB of storage space is said to be the base option for the iPhone 15 Ultra, up from the existing 128GB.

All Apple users, in particular, have reason to be concerned at the moment. Knowing that Apple has been concerned about its diminishing margins on iPhones over the previous couple of years, you can expect a price increase for all models if you were not planning to purchase the iPhone 15 Ultra but were instead eyeing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Plus.

Also, READ: Is someone reading your WhatsApp chats? Here's how to detect snooping

The following are some of the additional details regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra that have been leaked by LeaksApplePro. An October report from LeaksApplePro claimed that the iPhone 15 Ultra will be constructed entirely of titanium.

In addition to replacing Lightning's slower USB 2.0 speeds (480Mbps/0.48Gbps), the next Apple model will have two front-facing cameras and USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps).