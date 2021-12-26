Apple's iPhone 15 to come without a SIM card slot? - Know here

Apple launched its iPhone 13 in September this year and while people still await on Apple iPhone 14, rumours regarding the Apple iPhone 15 have already started doing the rounds of the internet.

As per reports from GSMArena, after removing the charging slot and the audio connection, Apple is completely going to ditch the physical SIM card slot beginning with the iPhone 15 series in 2023.

Word comes from a Brazilian publication Blog, which says that the 2023's Pro models (tentatively called iPhone 15 Pro) will not have physical SIM card slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity. The source also claimed that these iPhones will come with dual e-SIM support, allowing the users to have two lines simultaneously.

However, it's unclear if the non-Pro models will also depend entirely on eSIM tech or continue to use physical SIM card slots. Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

However, even if Apple does launch an iPhone without a SIM card slot, the company might still offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable. As per GSM Arena, then again, 2023 is a long time to go, and it's best to wait for this information to be corroborated by reliable industry sources before considering its final product.

