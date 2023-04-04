Search icon
Apple iPhone 15 series to miss out on this feature, iPhone 17 Pro may be first of its kind

Earlier, it was predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 15 series will make its debut later this year, however Apple fans may still have to wait for under-display Face ID technology that has been in the works for quite a while now. Apple has been working under-display Face ID features over the last couple of years and as per latest report by display analyst Ross Young we are still years away from seeing that feature in reality.

Young believes that under-display Face ID technology will reportedly debut on Apple's iPhone 17 Pro. This will make it the first iPhone with this technology. As per a report by MacRumors, he believes that the technology will still be accompanied by a circular cutout for the front-facing camera.

This implementation is anticipated to last until 2027's 'Pro' iPhone models, which will also integrate the camera under the display for a true 'all-screen' experience. Moreover, the report said that Young's original roadmap, published in May 2022, differs from this forecast.

Earlier, he predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro versions released in 2024 would be the first to include under-panel Face ID technology. Last month, Young said that this one-year delay was due to "sensor issues".

The two display cutouts that presently comprise the Dynamic Island will apparently remain unchanged across three successive 'Pro' iPhone generations. Young also stated that the standard iPhone 17 models will include ProMotion, which is presently only available on Apple's high-end devices, according to the report. (With inputs from IANS)

