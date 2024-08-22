Twitter
Technology

Apple iPhone 15 receives a MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch, now selling for Rs...

This offer is likely the best deal we’ll see on the iPhone 15, as Flipkart has chosen not to include any additional bank offers.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15 receives a MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch, now selling for Rs...
Apple is gearing up to unveil its new iPhone 16 series, almost a year after the iPhone 15's release. Although the official launch date for the iPhone 16 remains unannounced, anticipation is high for the new features expected in the upcoming models.

In the meantime, the iPhone 15 is making headlines with a notable price drop on Flipkart, which is hosting a Month-End Mobiles Fest until August 26. The 128GB version of the iPhone 15 is currently available for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, down from Apple's official price of Rs 79,600. This discount of ₹14,601 is a significant offer on a device that was a flagship product just a year ago.

In addition to the direct discount, Flipkart is offering an exchange deal that could reduce the price by up to Rs 42,100, depending on the condition of the traded-in phone. However, the final exchange value may be less than the maximum advertised amount.

This offer is likely the best deal we’ll see on the iPhone 15, as Flipkart has chosen not to include any additional bank offers. Buyers should consider acting quickly, as the sale prices and availability may change before the promotion ends.

Regarding the iPhone 16 series, early rumors suggest that the standard models will feature only incremental updates, such as a slightly larger battery, an upgraded chipset, and minor design changes. With anticipated price increases for the new models, those with budget flexibility might prefer to wait and see what the iPhone 16 has to offer before making a purchase.

 

 

 

