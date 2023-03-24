Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Sneak Peek of Apple's revolutionary iPhone 15 Pro leaked redesign, cutting-edge features

The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is generating a lot of excitement and speculation in the tech industry. The next-generation iPhone lineup is rumored to feature a USB Type-C connection, a 2500-nit display, an A17 Bionic CPU, and more.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models will undergo a significant redesign, while the standard models may miss out on some features. A well-known Apple leakster, ShrimpApplePro, recently shared CAD renderings on Twitter that give us an idea of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like with all these changes. The renderings show a solid-state volume button that could use Apple's Taptic Engine to provide haptic feedback. The classic mute lever on the iPhone has also been replaced with a mute button, which could be a significant design change.

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to feature the brand-new A17 Bionic chipset, which could be built on the cutting-edge 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will include the A17 Bionic Processor. The iPhone 15 Pro models may also feature curved bezels and a frame made of titanium instead of stainless steel.

Taiwanese research firm TrendForce claims that the iPhone 15 Pro models may have 8GB RAM, compared to the 6GB found in the current iPhone 14 Pro models. It is worth noting that these are all rumors and speculations, and Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 15 series yet.

