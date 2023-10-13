Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may be Tim Cook’s worst nightmare, check the growing list of issues

Headlines

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Viral video: Pune boy orders food from Zomato and gets a ride back home – here's how

Israel-Hamas war: Elon Musk's X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts, says no place for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

41-year-old man working in Indian Army opens fire on Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

This star gave 30 solo hits before age 30, more than SRK, Salman, Amitabh combined; critics didn't praise him until...

Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash, Brinda Miller say 'we worship our audience'| Exclusive

'Chew on that buddy': Saba Azad reacts after trolls call her 'mad' for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may be Tim Cook’s worst nightmare, check the growing list of issues

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max issues are also believed to impact the sales of new Apple flagships.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched by the company last month as the most advanced Apple iPhone models till date. The new Pro iPhone models from Apple are actually new and not like the slight updates. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone ever launched by the company. It gets a new camera system, new charging port, titanium chassis, thinner bezels, action button and much more. Although all of this may be tempting for any smartphone enthusiast, it is turning out to be a big issue for Apple. Since Apple started to deliver the new iPhone, it has been part of the news for numerous issues that the buyers have complained about, take a look at a few.

Screen burning

The most recent issue reported in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is screen burning. For those who don’t know, screen burning is permanent discoloration on part of the screen panel. A few Apple iPhone 15 Pro model buyers have complained about the screen burning issue online and Apple is yet to address the issue.

Mysterious rebooting

The issue of mysterious rebooting has been reported with Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. As per several posts on Reddit, a phenomenon is causing some iPhone models to turn off temporarily, especially at night. A few users have also reported that their iPhone rebooted suddenly without triggering any command.

Overheating

Overheating issues of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models made it to the news on the very first day of the deliveries. Users complained that the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro heats up pretty quickly, especially during charging. Apple has tried to address the issue with a new iOS 17 update.

Durability

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are claimed to be stronger and lighter than ever thanks to the titanium frame. However, when put to test, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro didn’t turn out to be as durable as Apple is claiming it to be.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Adorable baby rhino's joyful run melts hearts online, watch

Navratri 2023: Different names of Durga Puja in regions across India

Man travels in Delhi metro sporting sindoor, lipstick, & bindi; viral video sparks online debate

World Arthritis Day 2023: How does stress management play a role in alleviating arthritis symptoms?

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict: Design of mosque changed, confirms IICF

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE