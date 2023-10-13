Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may be Tim Cook’s worst nightmare, check the growing list of issues

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max issues are also believed to impact the sales of new Apple flagships.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched by the company last month as the most advanced Apple iPhone models till date. The new Pro iPhone models from Apple are actually new and not like the slight updates. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most expensive iPhone ever launched by the company. It gets a new camera system, new charging port, titanium chassis, thinner bezels, action button and much more. Although all of this may be tempting for any smartphone enthusiast, it is turning out to be a big issue for Apple. Since Apple started to deliver the new iPhone, it has been part of the news for numerous issues that the buyers have complained about, take a look at a few.

Screen burning

The most recent issue reported in the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is screen burning. For those who don’t know, screen burning is permanent discoloration on part of the screen panel. A few Apple iPhone 15 Pro model buyers have complained about the screen burning issue online and Apple is yet to address the issue.

Mysterious rebooting

The issue of mysterious rebooting has been reported with Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. As per several posts on Reddit, a phenomenon is causing some iPhone models to turn off temporarily, especially at night. A few users have also reported that their iPhone rebooted suddenly without triggering any command.

Overheating

Overheating issues of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models made it to the news on the very first day of the deliveries. Users complained that the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro heats up pretty quickly, especially during charging. Apple has tried to address the issue with a new iOS 17 update.

Durability

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are claimed to be stronger and lighter than ever thanks to the titanium frame. However, when put to test, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro didn’t turn out to be as durable as Apple is claiming it to be.