iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of festival season, THIS state hikes DA by 4%

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Meet Indian man with zero salary, who never sells his shares, still lives lavish life, his net worth is...

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Xishmiya Brown and Qaseem Haider Qaseem: A Mesmerizing Collaboration in ‘Tajjub Hai'

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

China plans to beat NASA in Moon with suit built for 121°C

China plans to beat NASA in Moon with suit built for 121°C

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

Diabetes remedies: If your blood sugar level is above 300, take this powder immediately

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller

The Greatest of All Time OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-starrer action thriller

HomeTechnology

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

Given these significant cuts and additional perks, it is high time for Indians to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max before the stocks are out

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 04:11 PM IST

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) has been launched in India, and Amazon has come up with a great deal to entice the buyers after the release of the iPhone 16 series. The e-commerce giant is now selling this premium smartphone at an unbelievable price of Rs 67,555, down from its original MRP of Rs 1,59,900.

The current offer on this deal is a 16% discount, which will cost Rs 1,34,900. Moreover, customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer in which they will be able to trade their old devices and save up to Rs 60,600. This in turn brings down the effective cost further to Rs. 74,300. Currently, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 6,475 for those who will use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, so it is the right time for potential buyers.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, allowing for clear and lively visuals with a pixel density of 2796 × 1290. It boasts of the latest Apple A17 Bionic chip for performance and is equipped with a long-lasting 4441 mAh battery for hours of use. It also has a good camera, which is a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and the 12 MP telephoto camera; thus, it is suitable for photography lovers.

Speaking of design, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in a black titanium colour and is fully protected against water and dust, with an IP68 rating. The device comes with the newest iOS 17, so that the operation is smooth and easy for the users. Given these significant cuts and additional perks, it is high time for Indians to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max before the stocks are out.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement