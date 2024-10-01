iPhone 15 Pro Max gets massive discount, Amazon offers this Apple device under Rs…

The latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) has been launched in India, and Amazon has come up with a great deal to entice the buyers after the release of the iPhone 16 series. The e-commerce giant is now selling this premium smartphone at an unbelievable price of Rs 67,555, down from its original MRP of Rs 1,59,900.

The current offer on this deal is a 16% discount, which will cost Rs 1,34,900. Moreover, customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer in which they will be able to trade their old devices and save up to Rs 60,600. This in turn brings down the effective cost further to Rs. 74,300. Currently, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 6,475 for those who will use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, so it is the right time for potential buyers.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, allowing for clear and lively visuals with a pixel density of 2796 × 1290. It boasts of the latest Apple A17 Bionic chip for performance and is equipped with a long-lasting 4441 mAh battery for hours of use. It also has a good camera, which is a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and the 12 MP telephoto camera; thus, it is suitable for photography lovers.

Speaking of design, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in a black titanium colour and is fully protected against water and dust, with an IP68 rating. The device comes with the newest iOS 17, so that the operation is smooth and easy for the users. Given these significant cuts and additional perks, it is high time for Indians to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max before the stocks are out.